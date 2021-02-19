Microsoft founder Bill Gates has revealed a way to stop the coronavirus pandemic. He spoke about this at the Munich Security Conference, the official broadcast of the speech of one of the richest people on the planet Youtube-channel of the event.

Gates has called for billions of dollars to be invested in the construction of factories to produce vaccines against the virus. According to him, this is what will allow humanity to be sure that this will never happen again.

The entrepreneur also spoke about the need for cooperation between states and corporations. So, the billionaire noted that in the near future they should focus on ensuring equal access to vaccines around the world.

Earlier, Gates said that in connection with the emergence of new strains of coronavirus infection, a third dose of the vaccine may be needed. He also admitted that an improved vaccine will appear in the world by the time these coronavirus mutations reach the United States.