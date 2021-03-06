The founder of Microsoft and one of the richest personalities in the world, Bill gates, was the protagonist of an intimate interview in which he spoke about everything in front of the journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin, especially, on various topics of his daily life. In that talk, was encouraged to reveal what is the series that most caught you during the pandemic.

The philanthropist, who is quite busy with climate change and the forecasts with the Covid-19 pandemic, was a fan of the cinema, literature and series that are seen on streaming platforms.

During the interview, he said that one day he was going to start reading a book, since he is a consistent reader, but he wanted to give a Netflix series a chance that quickly gained popularity in 2021. This is how it came to Lupine, starring French actor Omar Sy, who was well received by critics for his role in this French production.

“I started seeing her and the next thing I knew, four hours had passed. I really let go that night and laughed at myselfGates said.

Lupine is a miniseries consisting of five chapters.

And he added: “I don’t usually do that, but they make it easy for you. You sit there and the next episode is ready. “

This Netflix series is inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupine, in which “the chivalrous thief Assane Diop sets out to avenge his father for the injustices suffered at the hands of a wealthy family,” says the review on the official Netflix page.

Arsenio Lupine, in French, Arsène Lupine, is a fictional character who represents a white-gloved thief in the detective novels of the French writer Maurice Leblanc, as well as being the protagonist of several books, short novels, comics and other written sequels by other authors, who have also adapted the story to movies, stage performances, and comics.

Lupine stars the Frenchman Omar Sy.

Bill Gates also recognized Sorkin who he saw with his son The Americans, whose story is about a pair of Russian spies who leaked into the United States during the cold war. The series consists of 6 seasons that are currently available on Amazon Prime Video.

And to share with the family he recommended Modern familyAn Emmy Award Winner, which follows Jay Pritchett and his eclectic family as they challenge the challenges of contemporary life in Los Angeles.

The end of the pandemic

Days ago, in another interview, the millionaire ventured by stating again that the complete return to normality after the pandemic “It could take all of 2022 unless we do a better job.”.

Speaking on CNN on Sunday, Bill Gates again made clear his thoughts on the future of the coronavirus. “The big problem is that we are not doing enough to end the pandemic globally,” he warned.

By the end of December 2020, Gates had conducted a similar prediction by specifying that the pandemic would end earlier than expected. Relying on the massive vaccination campaign, and pointing to the spring of this year, he assured: “We will be on the way back to normality.”

The millionaire also spoke about the current situation in the United States regarding Covic-19. In this regard, he said that “autumn should bring some normality for the American people” with the “opening of all schools, a certain level of occupation in restaurants and sporting events.”

