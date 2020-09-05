A woman grabs the microphone and starts screaming beside himself. “When Conte (Italian Prime Minister) phone Bill Gates and decide to inject mercury into the veins connected to 5G we will become little robots. And if they want to kill me, all they have to do is raise my body temperature“It happened this Wednesday in Rome, where those known as orange vests demonstrated to convince the world that the pandemic is an invention of the powerful to dominate humanity.

Interestingly, the computer mogul turned the world’s largest health philanthropist finds himself at the center of the bullseye of multitude of conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 crisis and vaccines. Most of them boast of uncovering an alleged plot by Gates to control the world through microchips or digital tattoos. “I have never had anything to do with a microchip. It is difficult to deny this because it is so stupid and strange … Repeating it so many times almost seems to give it credibility. What our foundation does is invest money to buy vaccines”, the philanthropist.



Bill Gates brought together a group of journalists on Wednesday for a virtual chat held on the eve of the Gavi donor conference, a coalition aimed at facilitating access to immunization for the most vulnerable populations. The objective of the summit held today in the midst of the pandemic is to raise $ 7.4 billion to continue the campaigns against measles, polio and typhoid fever, altered due to the health crisis. The Gates Foundation has donated 1.6 billion.

Of the dozen questions Gates answered, two were about misinformation and fake news. In the first one he limited himself to answering that it is a phenomenon that “hurts”, without wanting to go deeper. The truth is that there are worrying signs that the anti-vaccine movements are organized and that this could jeopardize the immunity of everyone. 26% of French people would not take the vaccine if it were now available, according to a study published in The Lancet. In the United Kingdom, 12% would not be vaccinated and more than 18% would try to prevent family or friends from getting pricked, says a job at the University of Cambridge.

Dose for all

The Gavi summit has also put on the table the debate on how to ensure that the future vaccine against covid-19 also reaches the countries with less income, and that the doses are not only in the western market. This has already happened on previous occasions. In 2009 there was a true global race to acquire the vaccine against influenza A, in which the rich nations had the upper hand.

Gates confesses that he has not spoken with President Trump lately but is committed to strengthening the WHO because it will be key to future pandemics

“Lhe key to this challenge is having factories around the world. Our staff is working on a manufacturing plan for those most promising trials and we are getting very good responses from the industry, “says Gates. The mogul says they have even started funding some of these factories to make sure they They will have capacity when the time comes, something that the poorest countries cannot and will not be able to afford. The billionaire says that many pharmaceutical companies are willing to make their production capacity available once a vaccine is developed, even if the one is not chosen. that they may be developing.



Gates also spoke of President Trump. The president of the United States announced this Saturday the breaking of relations of the United States with the WHO. In April, he already temporarily froze the contribution of his country, the entity’s largest financier. The second largest donor of the institution is, precisely, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which then already committed to increasing its donations to projects against the coronavirus. “I think we will find a way to overcome this. We should make sure to strengthen the WHO because there will be future pandemics and its role will be critical,” he said. The philanthropist also confessed that he has not spoken with President Trump lately. “A third of the WHO budget is dedicated to eradicating polio, and I’m obviously upset that the possibility of the United States leaving is being considered.”



You can follow PLANETA FUTURO in Twitter and Facebook and Instagram, and subscribe here to our newsletter.