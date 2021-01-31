The founder of Microsoft corporation, multi-billionaire Bill Gates commented to the German edition Suddeutsche Zeitung rumors about their involvement in the COVID-19 pandemic. He also warned that the spread of false facts about vaccinations could prolong the coronavirus epidemic.

“It’s a big challenge when people are looking for simple solutions. They are wondering if someone is behind the pandemic, ”he said.

Gates recalled that his foundation in Pakistan and Nigeria had already faced vaccine distrust during the fight against polio. According to him, then there were rumors in these countries that the drug “leads to infertility in women.”

The entrepreneur believes that in order to combat such misconceptions, it is worth turning to influential people, representatives of society or religious leaders with great authority. Only they, he explained, are able to explain the benefits of the vaccine to the population.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, theories have circulated on the Internet that Gates allegedly chipped the Earth’s population by vaccination for global surveillance. The businessman said that the conspiracy theories around his participation in the conspiracy are too stupid to be answered seriously.

Earlier, on January 27, the multi-billionaire announced that the world was not ready for the next pandemic, which could be ten times worse than the situation with the coronavirus. Gates added that COVID-19 has already become a part of everyday life, similar to natural disasters like earthquakes and tornadoes. Nevertheless, states need to provide citizens with protection from such events.

In November 2020, Gates announced that a new pandemic could begin in three years. At the same time, he noted that humanity can be lucky and “it will happen in 20 years.”

In October, Gates said that only a super-effective and affordable vaccine against coronavirus infection could ensure the return of human life to normal.

In June, it became known that the Gates Foundation and his wife Melinda provided $ 100 million to the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization to accelerate the universal availability of the coronavirus vaccine.

According to the International Bureau of Statistics Worldometers, in the world today, more than 103 million cases of infection have been recorded, about 2.2 million people have died, and 75 million patients have recovered.