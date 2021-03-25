Microsoft founder Bill Gates has estimated that the world will be able to return to normality prior to the coronavirus pandemic by the end of 2022, thanks to the operation of vaccines that will make it possible to immunize the population against the disease.

These statements by the American philanthropist have been produced several weeks after predicting in the Clubhouse social network that “during the spring or summer of 2021 people could recover activities prior to the pandemic.”

“Thanks to vaccines against the coronavirus, by the end of 2022 we will be able to end this incredible tragedy and return to normalcy”, the businessman explained in the Polish newspaper Wyborcza Gazeta and on the television channel TVN24.

Investments in pharmaceutical companies

Gates, through the foundation he founded with his wife, Melinda, has allocated more than $ 1.75 billion to invest in pharmaceutical companies that are developing vaccines and drugs against COVID-19. In fact, former Gates Foundation CEO Susan Desmond-Hellman could have been one of those responsible for bringing Pfizer and BioNTech together to create the first vaccine approved in the European Union and the United States.

For all these reasons, the founder of Microsoft has shown his confidence in vaccines and has asked world authorities not to forget the importance of immunizing in less favored countries. For it, The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), created the COVAX project, with which it is intended to provide 2,000 million vaccines to less developed countries.

“Providing vaccines in developing countries will be the only way to end the pandemic”Gates settled in an interview for CNBC in February.