Bill Gates has given an interview on the show Sophy Ridge On Sunday where he has assured that “the world will completely return to normal by the end of 2022, when there is an excess of vaccines that makes it possible for the whole of society to be immunized ”. In addition, the American millionaire has commented on his impressions regarding the vaccination process and has insisted on the importance of the authorities preparing for future pandemics.

Gates has pinned his hopes on the rapid advance of vaccination in major developed countries, as this would release a large quantity of drugs for the inhabitants of less developed countries. “I think the virus will not disappear, but by the end of 2022 there will be very few infections,” he said in statements collected by Sky News.

“The United Kingdom and the United States will reach high levels of vaccination in the summer of 2021, so I believe that from the end of the year or early 2022 vaccines will begin to be distributed to other countries to accelerate the end of the pandemic”, has underlined. “And that’s not counting what happens with the Janssen vaccines and the introduction of new remedies to the immunization campaign,” added Gates.

Vaccination priority of developed countries

The American businessman has valued as “Not surprising” that developed countries are having a priority access to the vaccine compared to other less advanced places.

“Actually, the epidemiological situation in these countries was much worse. It is not entirely fair, but when they have immunized a high percentage of the population, the vaccines will be available to everyone “, has assured.

Prevention against future pandemics

Finally, Gates was confident of the learnings that this pandemic may have generated in the authorities. Conversely, the philanthropist has regretted that it has not invested in Health to be able to respond to such a situation.

“I hope we remember this and are aware that the solution is to invest in healthcare. Billions of euros have been lost that if they had been spent on health, the pandemic would not have affected the world so much “, it is finished.