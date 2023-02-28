Bill Geller spoke of the new threat to humanity, After having been correct in the past to predict the Covid, upon hearing the new prophecy of the software developer, the world is alert, since it speaks of the problem that may arrive soon, a pandemic that will be artificial and man-made, thus paralyzing the world.

Tech mogul, American philanthropist, Bill Gates has repeatedly been successful in his predictions regarding the covid 19 pandemic, because even when talking about the vaccine, Pfizer, it was fulfilled, in the last prophecy, it warned of the risk of a new pandemic after the coronavirus.

Many people are interested in listening to the American philanthropist, because in addition to helping with his great fortune, he talks about what can happen in the future, since he was one of the first to warn humanity of the potentially deadly and infectious virus of the coronavirus, since it He had warned in 2015 and in less than 5 years, it was fulfilled.

Although it sounds like science fiction, the reality is that what the programmer had exposed was fulfilled, despite the fact that people doubted that the virus caused so much damage worldwide.

In the framework of the annual Munich Security Conference, Bill Gates warned: “We will have another pandemic. Next time it will be a different pathogen.” regarding the family of coronaviruses.

Likewise, Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft born on October 28, 1955 in Seattle, Washington, United States, in an interview with Times magazine, spoke of his book “How to avoid the next pandemic”, since he predicted that “The probability that in the next 20 years there will be a new pandemic, of natural or intentional origin, I would say it is 50%.”

The tycoon, gave a new prognosis that could cause irreversible damage, before an interview on the BBC, he stated the next challenge for humanity“We must be ready ‘at any cost’ to stop disasters like smallpox terrorist attacks… What if a bioterrorist brought smallpox to 10 or more airports? There are epidemics caused naturally, and others caused by bioterrorism that could be even worse than what we experience today.”