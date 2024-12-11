There are people who when they speak the right thing to do is to remain silent and listen to what they say. The truth is that there are few people who have this “authority” worldwide so that people agree that they have the knowledge and experience so that what they say is respected by everyone, and in the technology sector, one of those people is Bill Gates.

And Bill Gates’ resume speaks for itself, he co-founded one of the largest technology companies in the world, Microsoft, and although it is true that he was not successful in developing a line of smartphones and in that aspect his company has remained behind compared to the rest, we could say that practically The rest of his decisions have been correct.

In recent years, the tycoon has taken the pleasure of making predictions about the new technologies that are going to enter our lives and which ones are going to be the ones that will revolutionize our world the most, and now that 2025 is getting closer, one of what he said last year could become a reality for next year.

Definitely The rise of Artificial Intelligence and robots is helping Gates’s forecast to come true. looking ahead to next year, and as he said “we are in the first days of an autonomous era. “I can’t wait to see the new possibilities.”

Specifically, Gates refers to autonomous vehicles, which is a reality that has been on everyone’s lips for several years now, but for this new year we could see the first ones driving on the road normally. The General Directorate of Traffic has been working for more than a year to regulate the use of this type of vehicleand companies like Tesla have already shown how developed they are in this regard.

In his prediction, Gates explained that Long-distance transportation, such as trucks and commercial vehicles, will be the first to implement these technologies due to two key factors. On the one hand it is necessary to rreduce the rate of road accidentssince the vast majority are caused by human errors, at the same time that They are more efficient and cheaper, since gasoline consumption and operating expenses are reduced.

“Companies are eager to shift to autonomous fleets that are safer and more economical,” Gates said. As regards autonomous driving of personal vehicles, the magnate believes it will take longer mainly due to the high cost of these vehicles.

Even so, autonomous driving still has several challenges to overcome to become a reality as refine algorithms and engineering aspects, at the same time as Legislation will have to change and adapt to this new way of driving which will undoubtedly completely revolutionize the way we travel and move.