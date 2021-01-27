The world could face a pandemic dozens of times worse than the current COVID-19 pandemic. This gloomy forecast was shared by the founder of Microsoft and co-chairman of the charitable foundation Bill Gates in an interview with the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung.

This pandemic is terrible, but the next one could be ten times worse

According to him, the world is still not ready for a new epidemic of this magnitude.

At the same time, Gates noted the achievements of modern medicine and science. He stressed that if the coronavirus pandemic had broken out five years ago, it would hardly have been possible to develop vaccines so quickly.

According to him, they must be taken as seriously as a potential military conflict. In this regard, he considers it reasonable to take serious steps by the whole world to resist infections. In particular, Gates proposes to invest billions in the development of science, testing, and the creation of a global alert system for new outbreaks of diseases.

In addition, the Microsoft founder noted the importance of forming a dedicated “response team”. In the absence of the risks of a new pandemic, its members should focus on increasing their competencies. He also suggested holding regular exercises for them, like the ones that the military goes through.

Think of them as a pandemic fire brigade. These highly trained professionals must be prepared to respond to a potentially crisis situation as soon as it becomes known.

The billionaire spoke about vaccinations on January 22. “One of the benefits of being 65 is that I can get the COVID-19 vaccine. I got my first dose this week and I feel great, ”he wrote on Twitter. Separately, Gates thanked all the scientists, trial participants, regulators and healthcare professionals who have been at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus.

Gates and his wife Melinda own their own charity, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. His main areas of work include the fight against dangerous diseases in developing countries, as well as various programs in the field of health and education in the United States. To date, the fund has allocated about $ 1.75 billion to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.

100.5 million people have contracted the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic

After the first cases of infection in China, conspiracy theories spread about Gates’ involvement in the creation of the virus. According to this version, the coronavirus is patented by the Pirbright Institute, which is partially funded by the founder of the Microsoft Corporation.