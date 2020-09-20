The coronavirus pandemic may end by 2022. Microsoft founder Bill Gates thinks so. Famous Ukrainian infectious disease specialist Professor Olga Golubovskaya said earlier that the pandemic could end in the spring of 2021.

In an interview with Fox News, answering the question when the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the United States and in the world in general can normalize, Gates said: “If the vaccine administration is approved, we hope, in early 2021, then the situation in the United States will start to return to normal by next summer and our activities will return to normal by the end of next year, if, of course, we will help other countries as well.” …

Gates noted that in the course of 2021, given a global approach, the United States should bring down the spread of infection, and for this there are all the prerequisites – vaccine development technologies, funding, specialists, reports “Independent“.

“Therefore, I am optimistic, this will not last forever.”– said Gates, adding that he was disappointed that the United States “did not prove itself in the field of assistance in the procurement of vaccines for developing countries.”

Recall that the United States ranks first in the world in terms of the total number of infected. More than 200 thousand patients have died in the country, and this is the highest figure. In Ukraine, on the morning of September 20, 175 678 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, of which 3557 were lethal.

