The world is not ready for the next pandemic, which could be ten times worse than the situation with the coronavirus. This opinion was expressed on Wednesday, January 27, by the founder of Microsoft, multi-billionaire Bill Gates.

“We are not ready for the next pandemic. I hope that in two years the situation will look different. Vaccines, tests, medications, epidemiology, monitoring – there is a lot that can be done, “- said Gates in an interview with the newspaper. Süddeutsche Zeitung…

As the entrepreneur added, COVID-19 has already become a part of everyday life, like natural disasters like earthquakes and tornadoes. Nevertheless, states need to provide citizens with protection from such events.

Gates stressed that with better opportunities for diagnosing coronavirus, it would be possible to increase the rate of detection of new cases and more quickly stabilize the epidemiological situation later.

“This pandemic is terrible, but a future pandemic could be ten times worse,” concluded the Microsoft founder.

The spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease, began at the end of December 2019. The Chinese city of Wuhan became the hotbed of infection. For several months, the disease has spread to more than 210 countries of the world. On March 11, WHO declared a coronavirus pandemic.

According to the International Bureau of Statistics Worldometers, in the world today, more than 100 million cases of infection have been recorded, more than 2.1 million people have died, and almost 73 million patients have recovered.

In May 2020, the Brazilian ecologist also predicted a new pandemic. According to him, the spread of the new virus will arise due to a disturbance in the ecological balance, for example, the deforestation of the Amazon.