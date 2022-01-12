Microsoft founder Bill Gates on Tuesday, January 11, expressed the opinion that the widespread distribution of the Omicron strain could cause a decrease in the number of infections and the transition of COVID-19 to the category of seasonal diseases.

“As soon as an outbreak of Omicron-strain infections passes in a country, within a year there will be a decrease in the number of infections, and COVID-19 can be treated like seasonal flu,” he wrote on his page in Twitter…

According to him, the spread of this variant of the coronavirus creates a serious burden on the health care system of countries, and most of the severe cases of the disease occur in people who have not been vaccinated. At the same time, the founder of Microsoft emphasized that thanks to Omicron, many will develop immunity to infection, which will last at least a year.

He also noted that sooner or later the world will come to the conclusion that coronavirus infection will need to be vaccinated once a year. At the moment, according to Gates, there are no prerequisites for the emergence of a more infectious strain of COVID-19, but the possibility of its occurrence should not be ruled out.

Earlier that day, the head of the WHO European office, Hans Kluge, said that over half of Europe’s population would be infected with the Omicron coronavirus strain in the next 6-8 weeks. He added that this variant of COVID-19 is rapidly becoming dominant in Western Europe and is now spreading to the Balkans.

The data collected over the past weeks confirm that Omicron is highly transmissible, since the mutations it has allow it to more easily attach to human cells and it is able to infect even those who have been ill or vaccinated.