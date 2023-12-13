Microsoft founder says Brazil's record in public health is “impressive” and “the world could learn” from the country

Bill Gates published on Tuesday (Dec 12, 2023) a text on his blogO GatesNotes, in praises the SUS (Unified Health System) and the Bolsa Família program. According to the founder of Microsoft, the world should learn from Brazil's public policies.

“I've been a big fan of Brazil for some time”, reads the article “Lessons in lifesaving from Brazil” (“Lifesaving lessons from Brazil”, in free translation). “But it wasn't until I started working in public health that I began to appreciate how impressive the country's record in this area is — and how much the rest of the world could learn from it.,” Gates wrote.

Gates mentioned that Brazil, in recent decades, has reduced infant and maternal mortality and increased life expectancy. “None of these achievements were accidental. Instead, they are the result of focused, long-term investments that Brazil has made in its primary healthcare system, from which other countries can learn and emulate.“, he wrote.

The businessman narrated the history of Brazil to create “a universal healthcare system” and increase the performance of “community health workers”, “trained public health professionals who work in communities, especially in remote or underserved areas”. He said that, today, more than 286 thousand agents serve almost 2/3 of the Brazilian population, around 160 million people.

These agents, according to Gates, “act as a gateway to the largest free and universal public healthcare system in the world, and their impact has been transformative”. The businessman added: “They are credited with further reducing child mortality and bringing vaccination coverage to near-universal levels.”.

Gates stated that the Bolsa Família program plays an important role in reducing poverty and highlighted that income transfer only occurs if people are accredited “meet certain conditions, including vaccinations for children and prenatal care”.

The Microsoft founder stated: “Bolsa Família is just one of the many social programs that Brazil has developed over the last few decades that have helped lift almost 1/5 of the country's population out of poverty.”.

And he added: “But it also helped to expand access to and use of healthcare, giving people an incentive to join the healthcare system – which is how Bolsa Família also contributed to reducing child mortality.”.

Gates spoke of the Gates Foundation's partnership with the Brazilian Ministry of Health, which allowed him to learn about Brazil's public policies. “And I was really impressed”, he stated.

“It is clear that, despite all the progress made in recent decades, Brazil still faces challenges”, he added, citing financial crises and places without access to health agents.

“But Brazil's healthcare system doesn't need to be perfect to serve as proof of what happens when a country invests strategically in caring for its most vulnerable: the returns are often far-reaching and life-changing.”, he added.

REPERCUSSION

The PT (Workers' Party) bench in the Senate shared the article on its profile on X (formerly Twitter).

“One of the most successful businessmen in the world publishes a text in which he argues that other countries should look to Brazil's example in the construction of public health and social policies”, reads one of the publications.

“Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, highlights Brazil's gigantic progress in eradicating poverty and improving the population's health – since 2000, for example, there has been a 56% reduction in infant mortality. Bolsa Família and SUS are examples for the world to follow”, says the 2nd post.