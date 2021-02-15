Bill Gates plans to invest $ 2 billion to avoid climate change

Microsoft founder Bill Gates expressed his desire to invest two billion dollars in projects over the next five years to avoid climate change.

In statements to the German newspaper Handelsblatt on Monday, Gates said that innovations are needed to avoid a climate catastrophe, adding that this is not impossible, but it will be very difficult.

Gates called for a five-fold increase in investments in clean energy research and other climate innovations around the world over the next decade.

Gates indicated that there will be a need for research, at a cost of at least $ 110 billion, annually.

In his new book, “How to Avoid a Climate Catastrophe,” Gates called for completely eliminating carbon emissions by 2050 in an effort to avoid significant environmental and economic damage.