The United States and the European Union made a number of fatal mistakes at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and therefore the fight against it is proceeding with such difficulty. This was stated by the founder of Microsoft Corporation Bill Gates in an interview with the Polish Gazeta Wyborcza.

According to Gates, Western governments should increase testing of the population as quickly as possible and isolate the infected at an early stage, preventing a sharp jump in the incidence. If they took such a step, then severe restrictive measures and prolonged lockdowns would not be required.

Earlier in March, Gates warned that the world will not be able to return to normalcy until 2022, because the measures taken are not enough to defeat the pandemic. He suggested that the fight against the mutating virus could end by the end of next year.