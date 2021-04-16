Since the pandemic began, One of the most relevant voices when it comes to talking about vaccines has been that of Bill Gates, what Through its foundation it offered funding to research and develop remedies against the pathogen.

Specifically, the founder of Microsoft bet and invested in those of messenger RNA, technology used by Pfizer and Moderna. As explained by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States, they are a class of drugs that protect against infectious diseases, but that they do not inject an attenuated or modified virus into the body of a healthy person.

This type of vaccines teach cells to produce a protein that triggers an immune response in the form of antibodies. These are the ones that protect us from infections if the virus enters our body.

Advantages and disadvantages

The Bill Gates Foundation has been funding messenger RNA-based HIV / malaria vaccines since 2014, as is the case with the coronavirus: “It’s great that technology now enable unprecedented progress in the fight against COVID-19 “, Gates pointed across his Blog.

For the billionaire, the great advantage is the non-introduction of an attenuated or modified virus In a person. Thus, RNA vaccines inject specifically the antigen of a pathogen, or the molecules found on the surface of a pathogen, in the human body, giving it the necessary genetic code to replicate and produce that antigen.

In doing so, these new antigens will be attacked by the body’s immune system, which will learn to defeat these structures molecular factors if they ever get back into the body: “Basically, it turns your body into its own vaccine manufacturing unit,” Gates said. In addition, highlighted that they can be created faster than conventional ones and are easier to produce on a large scale.

Among its disadvantages, Gates stressed that there are not many factories where messenger RNA products can be made and that its storage conditions complicate its distribution among developing countries.

Hopeful about the future

In general, was hopeful with the new way of creating remedies: “I predict that mRNA vaccines will be faster to develop, easier to scale and more stable to store for the next five to ten years. That would be a breakthrough, both for future pandemics and other global health challenges. MRNA vaccines are a promising platform for diseases such as HIV, tuberculosis and malaria. “

Gates also explained through his Blog how is the process of working of vaccines and what is needed to develop effective treatment: “The most promising candidates adopt a variety of approaches to protect the body against COVID-19. To understand what that exactly means, it helps to remember how the human immune system works. “