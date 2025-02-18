Like many other people, Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft knows and trusts that artificial intelligence will have a huge and overwhelming impact on employment. You just have to see what AI is already capable and how more and more companies are applying such technology for their tasks, and for now we are in an initial phase.

We are also seeing how this development of AI capacities means that machines will replace more and more jobs, and that is why it is best to be able to adapt to these new times and look for areas where the singularity of humans goes to remain necessary.

For Gates there are only three sectors that will not be replaced by AI: Biology, energy and programming of AI systemsand for that reason, both the tycoon and his company (and more and more) value that you have training in this technology and They are looking for professionals to cover new vacancies from future projects that Microsoft has.

We have been able to verify it, because the company has published up to 53 job offers offered in Spain for different profiles. These are related to the computer science sector, including positions for programmers, designers, cybersecurity experts and, of course, specialists in AI, and are looking for Senior profiles to work in Barcelona or Madrid.

In most cases it is offered indefinite and teleworking contract in hybrid mode, Besides that there are offers with salaries that reach 180,000 euros per yeartherefore pay attention to some of the most striking that have been published:

For software engineering:

Senior Engineer software. Main Engineer II software. Senior Software Engineer.

Sales and marketing:

Digital Account Manager. Senior Responsible for Sales Manager (Digital Account Executive Team).

Technology and cybersecurity:

Data Center Technician. Digital Solution Specialist (cybersecurity). Main Applied Scientist Manager.

If you think your profile fits in any of the vacancies, or want to discover all those offered by Microsoft, you just have to access your websitelook for the job section and select the country from which you want to work to get all the available vacancies.