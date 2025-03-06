The rapid rise of artificial intelligence as well as its incredible adoption in our day to day is creating cross feelings in the sector, and although it is the companies who work every day to make this technology better and more and more capable, little by little more experts and researchers arise who denounce that we must be careful with the path we are taking.

Even here there are two aspects that alert the dangers of AI, on the one hand there are those like the “sponsors of the” Geoffrey Hinton or Ilya Sutskever, co -founder of Chatgpt, who point out that this technology means that for the first time we will face more intelligent beings than us, and that is something we have never confronted.

“They will treat us as we,” said Sutskever in an AI documentary. But as we said this is not the only hot concern around this technology, this is because There is another aspect that seems closer and realistic that concerns more and more peopleand it is the fact that The AI ​​will begin to replace workers.

As you may have even proved for yourself, AI is able to do tasks and actions, such as writing a text, in a much faster and more efficient way than people And this is something that we are going to see with more and more jobs and occupations that humans have always made.

But it is no longer just that we say it, but that people very authorized in this sector, such as Bill Gates himself, founder of Microsoft said in his speech at the Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show program that “In most things” will be AI, and we will see it in increasing tasks.

“In the era that we are starting, intelligence is rare: a great doctor or a great teacher. With AI, in the next decade, that will be free and common: a great medical advice, a great tutoring. It is something deep because it solves all these specific problems, such as we do not have enough medical or mental health professionals. But it entails many changes.”

While recognizing that there will be work that will not be affected, for example, points out that “Nobody will want to see a baseball playing,” In general, humans will stop needing for many tasks, which are going From cultivation, logistics, storage or mass production To put some of the examples that we will see before.

And although many can take their hands in the head, Gates sees this as something positive, since AI will help people work much less And he even dared to forecast The three -day job weeks. It seems that all this is very futuristic, however, this is a reality increasingly close to the one we will have to adapt.