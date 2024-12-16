Facing a job interview is already complicated in itself, normally you have to try to sell yourself as best as possible to attract the attention of the interviewers and make a good impression, and while it is important that your resume matches what they are looking for, everything What you say may be what tips the balance the most.

That is why in job interviews, in most cases We are restrained with what we say and many times we prepare the most standard and common questions. to have a script to follow and look good. It is not an easy task, because how do you answer what your weakest points are? No one wants to throw stones at you, but this is not the only “trap” question you may face.

And for example, another of the most common is the dreaded “How much do you expect to win?” Here it is difficult to know what to answer, especially in cases where you do not receive offers, since on the one hand you don’t want to put yourself down and say a figure below your value, but at the same time You don’t want to scare the company by saying your salary is too high. for the position they are seeking.

But this question not only tests your salary expectations, but also your negotiation skills and prove your worth and This is something Bill Gates talked about during a 2020 interview with NBA player Stephen Curry in his “State of Inspiration” series.

According to Gates, the best way to answer this question without closing doors and looking good to the interviewer can be done even without giving an exact figure. For him the key is Focus on the future and shift the focus from salary to long-term value.

“I hope the option package is good. I’m willing to take the risk and I think the company has a great future“So I’d rather get more stock options than cash compensation,” Gates says as something to say.

The tycoon points out that having This future focus in a job interview helps reflect that you trust in the future of the company and that you want to contribute to its success, which increases your chances of getting hired by showing confidence in both your abilities to grow the company and its future.