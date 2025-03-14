The world of technology has changed considerably since in 1975, Bill Gates and Paul Allen founded the famous Microsoft company. Fifty years have been more than enough for computer science to change completely with the arrival of new tools such as artificial intelligence. Although it is something relatively novel, its rapid ascent has caused it to be used daily in many fields.

Experts warn of the dangers of an incorrect use of AI, since its power is not yet known and cybercriminals use it to commit crimes. Gates spoke about that in a Interview issued by the MSNBC last year. At that time, artificial intelligence was still a few steps behind about the present, but Microsoft’s ex-care statements were almost premonitory.

In this interesting conversation, Gates addressed certain aspects that surround the world of AI and how they affect or will do it to everyday life. One of them, and the most obvious, is their potential when helping people to be more resolutive or effective in their work. “Doctors will have to do less paperwork and teachers can use it with duties,” he said.

Although he pointed out several positive aspects of this tool, he also talked about his risks. For Microsoft’s, in the future AI can be too powerful and we will not be able to stop itor do anything to stop his potential, creating a catastrophe that he himself defined as a possible “final judgment day.” At the moment, artificial intelligence has advanced a lot, but we are able to control it.

If there is something that Bill Gates was right, it was in the improper uses of AI. In the interview he talked about the Dangers of the appearance of cybercriminals and hackers that would use it to commit crimes and are, and it is something that is already happening. Thanks to their technology, they are able to supplant security agents, create false images and many other elements with which to deceive the victims.

Among many other things, he also addressed the need for create a common regulation for artificial intelligence. According to Gates, all governments should agree on a unique policy regarding AI, however it has not yet passed. Each country is governed by different laws and it is difficult to reach a sane in this regard, but practically everything Bill Gates pointed out a year ago.