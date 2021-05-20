Melinda French Gates acquired the stake of Cascade Investment, a subsidiary of her husband, Bill Gates, in Orascom Construction Company, listed on Nasdaq Dubai, after the transfer of 6.52 million shares of the company’s shares to it on May 10.

According to the disclosure sent to Nasdaq Dubai, Cascade Investment Company no longer owns any shares in Orascom Construction Company, which is controlled by Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris.

The transfer of shares comes within the divorce procedures that the couple began two weeks ago, as Melinda will get a large part of the billionaire’s fortune, the founder of Microsoft, which is worth about $ 146 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, according to Al Arabiya.

While the disclosure made clear that before the deal, Melinda did not have any direct ownership in Orascom Construction, except that she had an indirect stake of 26,3408 shares, representing 0.2% of Orascom Construction, through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, as Melinda She is a co-guardian of the Foundation.

It is noteworthy that the share of Cascade Investment acquired it as part of the process of delisting the shares of “Orascom Construction and Industry” from the Egyptian Stock Exchange, after the OCIN company in the Netherlands acquired it, and Cascade Investment entered into the deal as a financier for one of the write-off options, by providing a cash alternative to minority shareholders. Those who reject the stock swap option at the time.

On the other hand, Cascade Investment disclosures revealed the transfer of shares worth about $ 3 billion in a number of companies for Melinda French Gates in Canada, Mexico and the United States on May 11th.