Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said that the world urgently needs to pump significant investments into developing innovative solutions that ensure that smallholder farmers in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia are provided with the necessary tools and resources, so that they can improve their agricultural practices. To secure food and adapt with great flexibility in facing the challenges of climate change, we must believe in the needs of farmers and consider them an integral part of the international climate agenda.

This came on the occasion of the partnership between the UAE and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which was announced today at COP28, worth 735 million dirhams to support food systems, agricultural innovation, and climate action.

The Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR), the largest publicly funded international agricultural research network, plays a pivotal role in supporting a sustainable food system in a climate-challenged world.

Earlier this week, a three-year investment plan was launched with the aim of securing US$4 billion by 2027 to reach 500 million farmers by 2030 and provide them with innovative solutions to address and adapt to climate challenges and reduce carbon emissions resulting from the agricultural sector by 1 Giga. tons per year – the equivalent of reducing carbon emissions from more than 200 million cars.

Professor Lindiwe Magile Sibanda, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research, said: “We are ready to expand the use of innovative solutions that have already proven their worth in supporting farmers in risk-prone regions, such as Africa and South Asia, and have succeeded in enhancing their ability to adapt to extreme climate conditions. Among these innovative solutions was providing more improved varieties of crops that are tolerant to stress and stressful natural conditions, such as cassava and millet, in addition to introducing new tools and strategies used to support healthy ecosystems by rehabilitating and reclaiming degraded lands, as well as providing farmers with information and climate forecasts. In the long term, in preparation for extreme climate phenomena, such as changing rainfall patterns, and then overcoming their challenges.

Today, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced an investment worth $100 million, in line with the UAE’s commitment to dedicate $100 million in support of leading institutions, such as the Consultative Group for International Agricultural Research, which is at the forefront of efforts to support the development of agricultural innovations. The Foundation’s funding will also include supporting the efforts of AIM4Scale, a new initiative to adapt to climate challenges that will be announced by the UAE.

The Foundation will continue to expand its collaboration with other country partners, philanthropic organizations and financial institutions, with the aim of accelerating smallholder farmers’ access to agricultural innovations across Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia by reforming regulatory policies and relaxing financing requirements.

With today’s announcement, the value of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s pledges to the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research has reached $315 million, thus continuing its contributions to the growing international efforts that call on the international community to work to confront the challenges of climate change and work towards a sustainable future.

In addition, new funding has been secured for the group from several donor countries worth more than $800 million during the period 2023-2024.