The divorce of Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda may be related to his contacts with the American pedophile millionaire Jeffrey Epstein. The Wall Street Journal writes about this, citing sources familiar with the situation.

According to the interlocutors of the publication, Gates’ contacts with Epstein became “one of the sources of concern” for Melinda. As a former employee of the Gates charitable foundation said, Melinda’s fears began in 2013 after the couple first met with a millionaire, who was later accused of trafficking minors for the purpose of their sexual exploitation.

The publication clarifies that Melinda Gates began consulting with lawyers about the divorce from Bill in 2019, calling their marriage “irretrievably ruined.” In particular, she spoke with lawyers several times in October 2019, when information appeared in the media about several meetings between Gates and Epstein after the rape charges were brought against the millionaire. Then the representative of the founder of Microsoft Brigitte Arnold said that entrepreneurs discussed issues of charity and Gates regretted this and admitted meeting with Epstein was a mistake.

Representatives for Bill and Melinda Gates declined to comment on the reasons for the divorce, the newspaper said.

Bill Gates and his wife Melinda announced their divorce on May 4. According to TMZ, Melinda filed a petition for divorce. According to her, her marriage with Gates was irretrievably destroyed. It is noted that there was no information about the marriage contract in the divorce documents. At the same time, the spouses had previously entered into a separation agreement.

Jeffrey Epstein was charged with creating a criminal network that allowed him to sexually exploit and abuse girls, including 14-year-olds. According to some reports, he was engaged in human trafficking until 2019. The American financier was detained on July 6, 2019 in New York. In August of the same year, he took his own life in a prison cell without waiting for a trial.