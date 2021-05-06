Bill Gates and Melinda announced their divorce after 27 years of marriage. What seemed like a distancing on good terms is increasingly being questioned.

According to TMZ and journalist Joe Pompliano, Melinda is sheltered on the luxurious island of Calivigny, in Granada. The three children she had with Bill would also be with her.

The reason? Be calm and avoid pressure from the media.

There are new versions about the reason for the breakup between Melinda and Bill. Photo: AP.

The businesswoman traveled before the news of her separation was known so that no one would ask her about the matter.

Melina and Bill are used to handling very large amounts of money and the value of the stay in Calivigny shows it: living there for a single second is not for everyone.

The night in the paradise of Granada costs $ 132,000.

The incredible island where Melinda Gates would be. Photo: Capture Twitter.

And when we talk about the fact that there are more and more questions about the breakup, it is because of a data that TMZ suggested. Melinda would not have invited Bill to the island because both she and her children they would be mad at him.

Although it is not known what happened, clues about the causes of a divorce are beginning to emerge that, they say, it had been debated for months.

The media pressure is so great for Melinda that she left for the island without having resolved one hundred percent of the process on paper.

The island

The owners of Calivigny Island they present their place as a “modern paradise” in which there is freedom to do anything.

“We give the keys to the island to you and your guests,” they say on the official website. They also clarify that guests can be served by luxury designers and even Michelin-starred chefs.

For decades, Calivigny Island was a near desert territory. In 2001, the owner acquired it because he wanted to give his wife a treat and make it your family’s private island.

Calivigny is one of the most expensive places in the world. Photo: Getty.

The island offers three luxury residences. One is The beach house, with Balinese and colonial design. Twenty people can settle there.

Another is The house that hangs, which can host up to 18 people. From the roof you can see the Caribbean.

The third is the smallest option, consisting of three cabins with two rooms each with access to the beach.

Not the first

In ’94, seven years after dating, Bill and Melinda got married on the island of Lanai, Hawaii. The celebration, they say, cost about a million dollars.

As they also wanted it to be a private adventure, the owner of Microsoft reserved hotel rooms where the meeting was and did the same with the helicopters in the area.

Nor did he let the local press get closer by creating a “warning of illegal entry” that should not be violated if you did not want to get in trouble with the law.

Melinda and Bill at a reception in Seattle days after they got married. Photo: AP.

A curious info has to do with the exact place where Bill and Melinda recited their vows: strangely it was on par 3 of the 12th hole of the hotel’s golf course.