From the first moment the global coronavirus pandemic was declared, Bill Gates has been involved in the fight against the virus around the world. He has worried about alarms to the population about the seriousness of the situation, has asked for caution and has been involved in the arrival of the vaccines that are now being administered throughout the world. The founder of Microsoft, in the latest entry on his blog, Gates Notes, has dared to give five keys to understand what is happening with the many variants of the virus that are appearing.

These strains, no matter their origin, They are very concerned about the management of the pandemic, especially with the start of vaccination campaigns at the end of 2020. The truth is that, his little knowledge about them, makes one doubt the effectiveness of the doses that, in some cases, could lower his percentage of immunity to certain variants -as in the case of the South African, although not so much in the British-. And worst of all, they could threaten the progress of the last year.

The flu vaccine copes with a variant

However, Bill Gates, on his blog, also talks about certain positive patterns. DIn fact, there are certain points that stand out that are not “complicating” the pandemic. The first point that stands out is the flu vaccination. If you are vaccinated against this disease, you are in luck, because “you have already faced a variant of the virus”. And, as Gates points out, “viruses are constantly evolving” and, although it is a bit scary to talk about new strains, “there is nothing particularly unusual about them.” In fact, the flu vaccine changes every year due to its many variants.

“The coronavirus – like all viruses – has only one goal: to replicate. Every time the virus invades your cells, it tricks the cell into following the instructions encoded in its RNA to make more copies of the virus, “says Gates, explaining the spread of the virus through the human body, causing it to mutate in many occasions, in fact, He even compares it to a typing class.

“When the cell is making a new virus, it has to copy those instructions. SIf you’ve ever had a typing class, you know how difficult it is to retype something without making a mistake. The code for the virus that causes COVID-19 is about 30,000 letters long. There are many opportunities to make mistakes, something he does often. Most errors result in a virus that is either functionally identical or cannot replicate […] When that change begins to spread through a population, a new variant arises ”, Add.

Variations can be good news

It sounds crazy, but Gates has a coherent explanation. The first, we must know that the coronavirus mutates, yes, but it does it slowly, in fact, it “mutates about half as fast as the flu virus.” Which, works in our favor. “I know that it seems that new variants do not stop appearing right now. That is because there are a lot of viruses circulating in the world, which gives it more opportunities to change “However, when the number of infections decreases, so will the variants that may appear.

Another great news is that, unlike other viruses, COVID-19 has mutated at the same point: the protein known as ‘spike’, that is, the one that “protrudes from the surface of the virus”, which makes it cling to human cells. But, “if it changes too much, the virus can no longer get the entry that is key to its life cycle”, that is, it has a limited capacity that makes us see that the same variants are appearing in different places, but not different strains. In fact, the British and South African variants “evolved independently, although they share several mutations.”

More variants, but the same way

It has been repeated thousands of times and Bill Gates does too. Vaccines remain the only way to end the coronavirus pandemic. A process that began at the end of 2020 and continues to advance throughout the world. “The good news is that many of the vaccines in use today seem to prevent severe disease, even the newer variants.” comments the Microsoft founders. And while we still need more data on efficacy against variants “The first figures are reassuring”, especially in Israel, where the British is the dominant variant.

About updating vaccines, Gates says that “regulatory agencies and pharmaceutical companies are working on a modified vaccine that could hit the market in a couple of months if deemed necessary.” But the goal right now is to keep stopping the transmission of the virus altogether. “If we continue to monitor social distancing, the use of masks and vaccination, we will ensure that the pandemic ends much earlier,” he insists.

The importance of vaccines reaching the whole world

The virus does not understand race, age or sex. And it has become clear in the last year of the pandemic. COVID-19 is “a threat to health everywhere” and, therefore, it is necessary to eradicate it from all over the planet. And for that it is necessary for vaccines to reach all corners of the world. “The longer the virus that causes COVID-19 is in the world, the more opportunities it will have to evolve and develop new ways to combat our defenses against it.”

“If we don’t get the vaccine to reach every corner of the planet, we will have to live with the possibility of a much worse strain of the virus emerging. A new variant could even emerge to evade existing vaccines, ”Gates writes on his blog.

Do better next time

It is true that a pandemic like this has never been experienced before and, therefore, we must learn from everything that happened in the last year. Especially when we refer to the variants. “I hope that next time we are better prepared to detect these variants earlier”, indicates Bill Gates, pointing out that the key to this will be “genetic sequencing in combination with better surveillance of the disease” that should be part of “any plan to prepare for the next pandemic.”