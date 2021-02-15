Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, has two missions this year: the pandemic and the climate crisis. They are two enormous challenges that will transform life on Earth. He has been warning of its consequences for years. The rulers listen to him but do not pay much attention to him. Even today, when the temperature rises incessantly, he thinks the climate crisis is not being taken seriously. “The proof is that there is still no plan to achieve it.”

In 2015, he gave a conference warning of the risk that humanity ran from suffering a pandemic. He proposed several solutions on a global scale to strengthen warning systems and answer but few listened. That conference has been seen by a lot more people in the last year than then. Bill Gates is now working to bring covid vaccines to the poorest countries.

For the past 20 years, Gates says he has read hundreds of books on the climate crisis and the productive economy. The result of his learning is a book entitled How to avoid climate disaster, which Plaza y Janés publishes in Spanish. It is an informative work and, at the same time, a roadmap to achieve the goal of zero emissions in 2050, as stipulated by the Paris Agreement. Gates is the leading private investor in the fight against global warming “I have invested 2,000 million dollars in combating the climate crisis and I will double this amount over the next five years, ”he says in this interview from his home in Seattle.

What should be the first step so that we can reach the year 2050 with zero greenhouse gas emissions?

The field of the climate crisis is in its initial phase of development. We still don’t have a complete plan or the right metrics to measure the effectiveness of the steps we take. We also don’t have the investments. Many people in positions of responsibility, moreover, do not know much about the industrial economy, how things are produced, steel and cement, for example. If we do not change the production of steel and cement, we will not reach the goal of zero emissions by 2050. The world needs steel and cement, but we have to produce it differently. And for that we have to greatly increase research and development budgets.

The world seems not to be in its best political and health moment to face a common challenge. Do you think that China, for example, will work with the United States and the EU to reduce emissions?

China manufactures almost half of the world’s cement and almost half of the steel. Any plan that doesn’t involve China is going nowhere. I believe that it will be possible to cooperate. I have spoken with the Biden Administration and they will work towards it.

Producing with clean energy is more expensive.

Yes, multiply by ten and even by twenty the price of things. I wonder if India in 2050, to provide its population with electricity and housing, for example, will use the cheapest or the cleanest strategy. And this depends on the price premium of green energy, that is, the extra cost that we are willing to assume to use clean technology. You cannot tell a poor country with small emissions to pay more. That is why we have to reduce this extra cost to almost zero, as is being done in the automotive industry.

You are a proponent of nuclear energy. He says it will be difficult to reach zero emissions without it.

We need safer and less polluting nuclear energy. So far there are three things that have gone super well: the cost of wind power, solar power and batteries has dropped. Hydrogen, however, has not yet succeeded, and neither has fission. We can improve nuclear power.

Bill Gates has been studying climate change for years and has a plan to combat it. Photo EFE

Ten years ago you started TerraPower for this purpose.

The idea was to produce a new generation of nuclear reactors. Those of today are derived from those found in submarines and have many characteristics that are not suitable. They need an operator to operate and inside the reactor there is a lot of pressure. A safe reactor should have neither one nor the other. TerraPower just won a $ 4 billion contract from the US government to build the next generation generator. It’s called Reactor Demo. The goal is to have it ready in five years and offer it to power companies.

It seems difficult to increase the capacity of batteries and, at the same time, reduce their cost.

We need batteries that have nothing to do with a car. I am talking about batteries that are capable of storing the electricity that circulates through the network. They must have a storage effectiveness twenty times higher than those of a car and, in addition, be cheap. and it does not seem that with the known metals we can achieve it. So I think the solution has to come from clean hydrogen and nuclear fission.

You talk to many leaders, but it seems that they do not pay much attention to you.

2050 is far enough away for no politician to worry too much. It is very easy to say today that you commit to zero emissions in 2050 because it is difficult for someone to hold you accountable then. You have to ask these politicians what they are doing today with steel and cement. You have to ask them if their research and development budgets are geared to the climate crisis.

And it seems that they are not.

It is very obvious that the world does not take climate change seriously. The absence of a global plan proves it. Why else would I be the main investor in many of these issues? Why would I be the main investor in CO2 capture? It’s crazy. There is too much talk, when what we have to do is design the plan and invest in it. A few years ago we barely had anything in green hydrogen. I am glad that Europe is now starting to invest. Any politician will say that he is in favor of zero emissions in 2050 because if they do not boo him but can these same politicians name the emission sources in their country, can they tell us how much their steel mills pollute? When do you think you can start producing clean steel? Politicians must be asked about the steps they are taking today towards the zero emissions goal and pressured to meet them.

Electric cars are an example of innovation.

In electric cars we have advanced. In some European countries they are already 10%. Look what we have left. The bulk of the problem, as we have mentioned, is in industrial production, especially of steel and cement, as well as in aviation fuel because it is clear that airplanes cannot be electric. The batteries would be too heavy on a passenger plane and would not be able to take off.

Are you optimistic? Do you think we will achieve a neutral climate in 2050?

Yes. I am optimistic. Despite the fact that there is still a lot of discussion of low quality, there are companies that are already working on what it touches. We need to increase the scale of production. We lack a lot of innovation to reduce costs, as we have seen with solar panels or lithium batteries. If we bring the cost overruns of clean energy to zero, then we will succeed. I’m optimistic, although it looks like it will be super difficult.

Do you think we will suffer another pandemic?

Certainly, and we are not prepared. As a complement to the 2015 TED Talk, I published in the ‘New England Journal of Medicine’ an investment plan to be prepared for a pandemic. The countries ignored it but now they understand it. For a modest amount of money, the world could have overcome this pandemic with 10% of the deaths and 10% of the economic impact. In any case, you also have to know that there is no way to reduce the risk of a pandemic to zero. Bioterrorism, for example, can produce one.

What should we do?

To begin with, we must have a team of at least 3,000 experts on permanent alert to jump to any part of the world where a new virus is detected. Then we have to produce more vaccines and do it more quickly. The main factories are in India. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are very good but they are not going to solve the pandemic because they are not heat stable. Those of AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson and Novavax are and, therefore, will help us more. The GAVI alliance has raised 4,000 million dollars in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom to buy vaccines and I believe that we will have about 10 billion. We are going to buy vaccines and distribute them among the 77 poorest countries.

The pandemic has shown us that by damaging ecosystems we increase the risk of new viruses …..

The main reason to explain the destruction of the environment in poor countries is population growth. Life expectancy rises as malnutrition is reduced and health improves. This growth does not occur in Europe or America but a little in Asia and a lot in Africa. Now we have to improve education, especially in Africa. This will help us reduce population growth and better protect the environment. We would, for example, have less deforestation. We must not forget that it is humans who create these problems.

Xavier Mas de Xaxas