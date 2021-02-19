Microsoft founder Bill Gates said at the Munich Security Conference that billions of dollars of investment in COVID-19 vaccine facilities would be worthwhile to end the pandemic. The event took place on 19 February in an online format and was broadcast on YouTube channel conferences.

“We need investments. A small amount of billions to be sure that this will never happen again, ”he said during his speech.

According to the entrepreneur, cooperation between countries and corporations is necessary to end the pandemic. Gates stressed that in the coming years, the main priority in the world should be equal access to vaccines, as well as the creation of alliances to prevent similar disasters in the future.

On January 27, Gates spoke about the world’s unpreparedness for the next pandemic, which could be 10 times worse than the situation with the coronavirus.

At the same time, in November, the multi-billionaire admitted that a new pandemic could begin in three years. At the same time, he noted that humanity can be lucky, and “it will happen in 20 years.”

The Gates Charitable Foundation has allocated $ 650 million to fight the coronavirus. This became the largest donation among independent foundations.