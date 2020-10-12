Microsoft founder Bill Gates called the condition for returning to normal after the coronavirus pandemic. It is reported by NBC.

According to him, this is possible only with the creation of a super-effective and affordable vaccine for everyone. The Microsoft founder added that mass vaccinations will stop the spread of the infection and end COVID-19 “on a global scale.”

Gates said it would take at least another 6 months to create and test a therapy for COVID-19. In his opinion, in the next couple of months, drugs with antibodies that cure the virus will receive permission from the state on an emergency basis.

The billionaire lamented the quality of the American state’s fight against the epidemic: he believes that the diagnosis of the disease in the country is one of the worst among the developed countries.

He praised the US efforts to fund the vaccine, however, and estimated that the first of them could receive approval as early as late 2020, and several more in early 2021. In the first half of next year, Gates reckoned, mass tests would begin.

According to the data he provided, most of the proposed vaccinations will consist of two doses of the drug, and one of them will even have three stages. Gates noted that it will be difficult to distribute the vaccine due to the skeptical attitude towards vaccines in the community. In his opinion, even President Donald Trump is a skeptic in this regard.

50-80% this, according to Bill Gates, will be the effectiveness of the first vaccines

However, he noted, with the help of a proper PR campaign, people will be able to convince people of the need for vaccination.

Gates in his speeches also referred to the Russian vaccine against SARS-CoV-2. According to him, Russian research is justified from a scientific point of view, but will lose out on the international market to Western counterparts, since European and American laboratories conduct more tests.

Earlier, the entrepreneur predicted that the coronavirus pandemic would end in 2022 at best. At the same time, in his opinion, it is realistic to return to pre-coronavirus indicators in two to three years, subject to the revival of the tourism industry and the provision of loans by the World Bank for recovery to the affected countries.

When we get a super-effective vaccine, it will be given to many people and we will defeat the disease on a global level – only then will we finally be able to deal with all the problems that have arisen because of it: in education, in mental health.

According to Gates, the global vaccination rate dropped by 14 percent during the pandemic and wiped out progress in various areas that had been made in the previous 20 years. Thus, during this time, the number of people living in extreme poverty increased by seven percent, and the level of vaccination against other diseases dropped to the level of the 1990s. It will take humanity about a decade to recover from the “worst since World War II” collapse.

After the first cases of infection in the Chinese city of Wuhan, conspiracy theories have spread about Gates’ involvement in the creation of the virus. According to the version popular on the network, the coronavirus is patented by the Pirbright Institute, which is partially funded by the founder of the Microsoft Corporation.

On April 30, Channel One seriously told Russian television viewers about Bill Gates’ plan to exterminate part of humanity. The same opinion is spread by State Duma deputy Yevgeny Fedorov: he believes that the Gates Foundation is interested in the pandemic continuing.

Gates, commenting on such reports, noted that conspiracy theories have “depressing consequences.” He recalled that his organization donated $ 250 million to fight the epidemic and lamented that millions of people would refuse to take precautions because of conspiracy theories.