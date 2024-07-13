Berlusconi, Bill Gates sets his sights on Villa Certosa in Porto Cervo (Sardinia). Will it become a Four Seasons hotel? Rumor

Recently, emissaries of the hotel group Four Seasonswhich counts among its shareholders Bill Gates and the Saudi fund Al-Waleedhave made several visits to Charterhouse Villathe summer residence of Silvio Berlusconi currently on the market. As reported from Ansathe emissaries explored the villa located in Porto Rotondo, Olbia, and recently made an inspection there as well.

The hotel group has however stated that it has not made any official commitment regarding the Sardinian property of the former Italian Prime Minister, explaining that their activity is focused on hotel management And resort on behalf of the owners. They also stressed the importance of the Italian market for their company and their constant search for new projects in collaboration with development partners.

Among the possibilities for Charterhouse Villa it has been speculated that it could be transformed into a super luxury residence, although the structural features could represent a challenge for such a project. In Italy, Four Seasons is working on new projects, including the management of the historical Danieli Hotel in Venice, scheduled for 2025, and the development of a seaside resort in Ostuni, Puglia, with 150 rooms and suites.

Regarding the sale of Charterhouse Villathe mandate was entrusted to the real estate services company Dilswhose second largest shareholder, after the president Joseph Amitranoand the H14 Of Barbara, Eleanor And Louis Berlusconithe three youngest sons of the founder of MediasetThe value of the villa has been estimated between 300 and 500 million euros.