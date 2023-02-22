During this Wednesday the news circulated that the tycoon bill gates has acquired a stake in 3.76 percentof the Dutch beverage giant Heineken Holding NV, this after the microsoft founder said that ‘not a big beer drinker’.

The billionaire acquired the shares through a purchase from the Mexican FEMSA, which is in an episode of detachment of its participation with the foreign Brewery, This was pointed out by the Bloomerang medium.

The record of the Authority for the Netherlands Financial Markets (AFM) indicates that the shares were purchased on February 16. Heineken Holding owns a majority stake in the Heineken NV brewery.

Likewise, in another communiqué of the same date, FEMSA sold 18 million shares he owned from Heineken Holding. While Gates bought 10.9 million shares for a value of €883 million (about $939.87 million), at current market prices, which triggered a disclosure requirement under market rules for Netherlands values.

Also, their shares in Heineken is not the only thing Mexican Economic Development will put it up for sale, since its divestment plans include getting rid of other businesses that are no longer part of the company’s strategic focus.

Gates is not a fan of beer

Through a chat session “Ask Me Anything” of the year 2018 in the reddit appthe American tycoon pointed out that “I wasn’t a big beer drinker.”

“When I watch something like a baseball game, I drink light beer to keep up with the other beer drinkers. Sorry to disappoint the true beer drinkers.” Gates.

So far the Bill and Melina Gates Foundation, They have not yet issued any type of information about the acquisition of the shares.