Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates goes against the great trend that bitcoin is settingNot only is he not bullish on crypto, he thinks it is a luxury for the rich: “If you have less money than Elon Musk, you should probably beware“, Shooting.

Elon Musk, founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has been betting heavily on cryptocurrency from his social networks. But for Gates, “Elon has tons of money and is very sophisticated,” which represents a danger for people who do not have that much money. “And gets into such manias”he explained to Bloomberg.

The creator of Windows has a particular aversion against bitcoin because of the amount of electrical energy it consumes (which, recently, it was learned that it is more than the whole of Argentina consumes in a year). Gates is a militant against climate change and is currently dedicated, basically, to combat it since its founding Bill and Melinda Gates.

However, of Musk, Gates does have a good opinion. He recently praised it in a New York Times podcast, calling the entrepreneur’s work with Tesla “one of the greatest contributions to climate change that anyone has ever made,” as the cars Musk produces are electric.

But when it comes to bitcoin, Musk seems to have no qualms: Over the past few weeks he’s been tweeting more and more about cryptocurrencies this year, in particular the cryptocurrency “meme” Dogecoin (DOGE). Also to bitcoin: he recently changed his Twitter bio with that simple word and shot the value of the coin by $ 5,000.

News in development