Bill Gates believes plant-based meat is the future. Here because

In the latest episode of his “Unconfuse Me” podcast, the tech mogul Bill Gates met Quest lovethe drummer of The Roots (a hip hop group from Philadelphia), also known for being one of the first US investors in several food startups, such as Impossible Foods and NotCo. The conversation between the two revolved around the panorama of the plant-based foodswhen at one point the drummer confessed: “Somehow, I just saw the future. Something told me that the future will be vegetable“.

Questlove, Grammy Award-winning musician and musical director of “The Tonight Show,” recalls his evolution from self-proclaimed carnivore to passionate plant-based food advocate. To make him fall into the trap would have been a blind taste test which led, comparing a traditional hamburger with the Impossible Burger. “I did three tests and each time I chose theImpossible burger. Somehow, I just saw the future. Something told me that the future will be vegetable. And I want to be the person who plants the seed,” she explains on the podcast.

