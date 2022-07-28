Home page World

Bill Gates wants to transfer practically all of his wealth to his foundation. This will cost him his place on the list of the richest people.

Washington – Bill Gates is the fourth richest person in the world after Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault. And the Microsoft founder keeps making headlines – for example when he died Asian tiger mosquito named ‘world’s deadliest animal’ designated. And Bill Gates also made the media headlines with his conclusion that humanity was still lucky during the corona pandemic.

“Looking ahead”: Bill Gates wants to donate his entire fortune

At the moment, a debate has flared up again – but it’s not about that Coronavirus or an insect, but the many billions in Gates’ bank account. In a blog post, the 66-year-old wrote: “Looking forward, I intend to give all of my wealth to the foundation, apart from what I spend on myself and my family.” which he launched with his ex-wife Melinda in 2000.

The budget of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is to be increased from US$6 billion in times before the Covid 19 pandemic to US$9 billion per year by 2026, the news portal reports t3n and refers to the post on Gates Notes. According to Gates, total investments will amount to $41.4 billion between 2022 and 2026. This jeopardizes his place on the list of the world’s richest people.

Surname William “Bill” Henry Gates III Born October 28, 1955, Washington assets $104.2 billion (2022) spouse Melinda French Gates (until 2021) education Lakeside School (1967-1973)

Bill Gates will fall from the list of the world’s richest people

But that’s okay with him. “I will first slide down the list of the richest people in the world and eventually disappear altogether.” The 66-year-old is praised by some users for his project. One user writes that Bill Gates is an “honorary billionaire”. And another user thinks she knows the motives – she writes: “What’s the use of being the richest in the cemetery?”

In addition to many praising comments, there are also numerous posts on Facebook from users who believe that the 66-year-old is only shifting his money to possibly even avoid taxes. “If Gates puts his money into his foundations, who then controls his foundations and disposes of the money?” one user wants to know. And another adds: “This is also called money laundering.”

Microsoft founder is serious – millions of payments will be made in July

Gates cites the overall situation worldwide as one reason for the step of donating almost the entire fortune. These include factors such as the climate crisis, the war in Ukraine, declining economies and inflation rates. “The need in all areas in which we work is greater today than ever before. The major crises of our time require all of us to do more.” The Microsoft founder plans to make a first deposit in July.

The news portal t3n reports that the amount at stake is around 20 million US dollars. Bill Gates: “The fact that I give this money is by no means a sacrifice.” On the contrary – he feels privileged to be involved in overcoming the great challenges of our time. In addition to money, the Microsoft founder also donates a lot of time to his foundation. He also wants to promote investments in the areas relevant to him in the future.