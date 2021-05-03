Bill Gates and Melinda Gates, two of the most influential philanthropists in the world, announced their separation after 27 years of marriage.

The announcement was made through a statement on Gates’ Twitter account, co-founder of Microsoft, with more than 54 million followers and one of the richest men in the world with an estimated net worth of 124,000 million dollars.

“After working hard on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. In the past 27 years, we have raised three amazing children and built a foundation that works around the world to promote healthy and productive lives. We will continue to share our beliefs in that mission and we will continue to work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe that we can grow together as a couple in this new phase of our lives, “said Bill and Melinda Gates in the statement.

“We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life, “they added.

Bill Gates, is the fourth richest man in the world, with 124,000 million dollars of equity and with now an ex-wife they lead the world’s largest charity, Bill and Melinda Gates.

Melinda Ann French is an American businesswoman with a degree in computer science and economics from Duke University. He is on the board of The Washington Post newspaper.

Shortly after graduation, she entered Microsoft as an employee, where she served as a product manager for Microsoft Publisher, Microsoft Bob, Encarta, and Expedia. In 1994 she married Bill Gates, founder and president of Microsoft Corporation, with whom she has had three children, becoming known as Melinda Gates.

The couple had been a great fighter against disease around the world, particularly in Africa, and had been very active against the coronavirus pandemic. Their separation is sure to raise waves in the world of philanthropy, public health and business.

It will also create new questions about the fate of the marriage fortune, much of which has not been donated to the Foundation.