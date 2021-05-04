US billionaire Bill Gates and his wife Melinda have announced that they will end their 27-year marriage.

The couple wrote in a joint statement published by the Microsoft founder on the social networking site “Twitter”:

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we made the decision to end our marriage.”

“Over the past 27 years, we have raised three wonderful children and built a foundation that works around the world to enable all people to lead healthy and productive lives,” the statement reads.

The statement added, “We continue to share faith in that mission and will continue our work together in the foundation, but we no longer believe that we can grow together as a couple in this next stage of our lives.”

It is noteworthy that the Gates run together the famous Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

In developing countries, the Foundation’s focus is on improving health and providing opportunities for people to break out of hunger and extreme poverty.

In the United States, the Foundation seeks to ensure that people have equal access to what they need to succeed in school and life, especially for those with the fewest resources.

Bell, one of the world’s richest people, assured in interviews that his children should

They inherit only a small portion of his wealth.

Forbes magazine estimated that his fortune was more than a hundred billion dollars.