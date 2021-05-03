“After much thinking and hard work in our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” says the couple after 27 years of marriage Bill Gates and his wife Melinda, in a file image. / REUTERS

Bill Gates, the billionaire co-founder of Microsoft, and his wife Melinda announced their divorce on Monday after 27 years of marriage. “After much thought and hard work in our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” they said in a joint statement posted on Twitter.

They announced that they will continue working on their foundation, which fights poverty and infectious diseases. “We no longer believe that we can grow together as a couple in this next stage of our lives,” said the Gates, who have three children.