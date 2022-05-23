Bill Cosby is back in court nearly a year after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction for sexual assault because of a formal flaw. The selection of the jury began for the trial in Los Angeles against the father of America accused of sexual violence for facts that occurred about 50 years ago against Judy Huth. Huth was 16 when Cosby allegedly forced her to have sex on him at the Playboy mansion. The 64-year-old woman filed a lawsuit in 2014 but when the actor was arrested in 2015, her lawsuit, as well as others, were temporarily suspended.

According to reconstructions, Huth was a teenager when she met Cosby in a Los Angeles park in 1975 while filming a movie. Huth originally stated that the meeting took place in 1974 when she was 15 but then she retracted saying it was 1975 and she was 16. After their meeting Cosby would invite her and a friend to a tennis club and even give them alcohol. Then he would take them to the Playboy mansion and that’s where Huth would be forced to have sex on him. Jennifer Bonjean, Cosby’s lawyer, called the trial an ‘ambush’ and asked for the case to be dismissed because Huth changed the story. According to what the American media write, the presence of the actor is not required in the courtroom.