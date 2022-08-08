





By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A group representing General Motors, Toyota, Volkswagen and other major automakers said a $430 billion bill passed on Sunday by the U.S. Senate would jeopardize meeting electric vehicle adoption targets. in the United States to 2030.

“Unfortunately, the tax credit requirements for electric vehicles will make most vehicles immediately ineligible for the incentive,” said Alliance for Automotive Innovation Chief Executive John Bozzella, adding that the bill “will also compromise our collective goal of 40% to 50% of electric vehicle sales by 2030.”

The group had warned on Friday that, based on the text, most EV models would not qualify for a $7,500 tax credit for US buyers.

To be eligible, vehicles must be assembled in North America, which would make some current electric vehicles ineligible once the legislation takes effect.

The Senate bill imposes further restrictions to limit automakers’ use of materials made in China, gradually introducing required percentages of US-sourced battery components. After 2023, vehicles with batteries that have Chinese components will not be able to receive the incentive, while critical minerals also face supply limitations.

The US House of Representatives plans to vote on the bill on Friday.

Senator Joe Manchin, who pushed for the restrictions, said electric vehicles should not rely on foreign supply chains, while Michigan State Senator Debbie Stabenow said the credit was “unfeasible.”

The law creates a $4,000 tax credit for used electric vehicles. The package provides billions in new financing for the production of electric vehicles, as well as $3 billion for the purchase of vehicles and battery-charging equipment by the US Postal Service.

The new electric vehicle tax credits, which expire in 2032, will be limited to trucks, vans and SUVs priced no more than $80,000 and cars up to $55,000. Families with adjusted gross income of up to $300,000 will also be eligible.

