Bill Clinton was convicted in court of having ties to billionaire pedophile Epstein

Former US President Bill Clinton has surfaced in the case of billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. This is stated in the court record, reports RIA News.

Epstein's friend Gilaine Maxwell, convicted of aiding and abetting forced prostitution, spoke about the financier's close personal ties with the former head of the White House. She said Epstein told her that Clinton preferred young girls.

In 2021, a number of famous people were named among the passengers on Epstein's plane, which was often used to transport guests to the billionaire's private Caribbean island of Little St. James. The Boeing 727 was dubbed the “Lolita Express” by the media following accusations that it was used to transport underage girls. Epstein was convicted of creating a criminal network that allowed him to sexually exploit teenage girls. The billionaire was detained in 2019, but a few months later he took his own life without waiting for a trial.