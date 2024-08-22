Former President Bill Clinton on Wednesday, during the third day of the Democratic National Convention, embraced a trend that has been all the rage in his party lately: moving away from worrying about Republican candidate Donald Trump’s talent for cruelty and intimidation to attacking him by ridiculing and belittling him with jokes and one-liners. “In this election, we face a choice: elect Kamala Harris, a ‘we the people’ president,” Clinton said. [el famoso ‘We, the people’ del preámbulo de la Constitución estadounidense]or stick with Trump and his “I, me, myself, with me,” Clinton said at the beginning of her speech, her voice thinned by the years.

Criticism of the Republican candidate’s narcissism was the leitmotiv of his speech. As when he asked the audience not to tell Trump’s lies, “but the I’s of a man who is only interested in himself.” [El juego de palabras, entre “lies” (lais) y “I’s” (ais), funciona mejor en inglés]. “When Kamala is president, she will start each day not with ‘me, me, me,’ but with ‘you, you, you.’” She spent so much time highlighting her rival’s “self-interest” that it seemed she was going to dust off the old reference to the economy that, they say, won her her first election against George Bush Sr. and exclaim: “It’s egomania, stupid!”

Clinton thus joined a strategy that has been a hit among convention speakers during its first three days. If Michelle Obama mocked the racist tendencies of Harris’s opponent in the November elections, her husband, Barack, made a joke about his obsession with the size of the crowds at his rallies compared to those of his rival, which, with a gesture introduced with extraordinary talent for comedy, became a mockery of the tycoon’s virility. When Trump appeared hurt by these personal attacks on Wednesday, it was inevitable to wonder what the Democrats had been thinking in the nine years since the real estate magnate burst onto the American political scene to blow it up with his iconoclastic ways.

Clinton also mocked Trump’s age: “Let’s get to the point. I’m too old to waste time. I turned 78 two days ago,” she said, before pointing out that she was even younger than Trump, a fact that led to one of the biggest rounds of applause from an audience that was rather stingy with him during his half-hour speech, during which he repeatedly skipped over his written speech.

Otherwise, Clinton stuck to a pattern (first, thanking President Joe Biden for his services and the altruism of his resignation; then, attacks on Trump and, finally, promoting Harris’ virtues), which has been repeated evening after evening on the stage of the Bulls court where the convention is being held until this Thursday, when it will be the turn of the most anticipated speech of the event: the acceptance of the candidate of the party’s electoral designation. She even compared Biden to George Washington, another president, recalling that he preferred to “voluntarily give up political power.”

Of Harris, he said she was the only candidate with “the vision, the experience, the temperament, the will and, yes, the sheer joy” of the two who will meet at the polls in November. That idea of ​​Democratic joy versus Republican resentment is another of the convention’s driving ideas, which was later taken up by television personality Oprah Winfrey, the big surprise of the night before the arrival of vice presidential candidate Tim Walz.

Knowing what’s happening outside means understanding what’s going to happen inside, so don’t miss anything. KEEP READING

Wednesday’s speech was Clinton’s twelfth in the history of the Democratic conventions. The lukewarm reception he received from the delegates may have been due to the fact that many of those present had not yet awakened to political consciousness when the former president left the White House in 2001 after eight years in office. Or perhaps it was precisely the opposite, that they remember his legacy too well. The fact is that his words conveyed much less energy than those of his wife, Hillary Clinton, who was, with Biden’s own permission, the best thing about the first night of the convention. “I think she gave a great speech,” said her husband.

On her bitter defeat by Trump in 2016, he was less explicit. “We’ve seen more than one election slip away from us when we thought something like this couldn’t happen, when people got distracted by the wrong issues,” he said, referring to her email scandal when she was secretary of state. “It’s important that we keep the joy. One of the reasons that President-in-waiting Harris is doing so well is that we’re all so happy. But you never underestimate an opponent. And these people are the ones who … [por el Partido Republicano] They are really good at distracting us, at provoking doubts, at provoking voter remorse.”