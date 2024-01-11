Bill Belichick has separated this Thursday from the New England Patriots, an NFL franchise of which he was coach for the last 24 seasons and with which he won six Super Bowl titles, becoming the coach who has won that trophy the most times. of the NFL. The American Football League portal had already announced the news early this Thursday and the coach himself confirmed it a few hours later in a press conference, which he shared with Robert Kraft, executive director and owner of the Patriots. .

During his more than two decades within the institution, Belichik formed a great partnership with the historic quarterback Tom Brady, player with the most NFL rings (7), with whom he coincided from 2000 to 2019. Together, coach and player, they won six championships, leading the Patriots to tie the Pittsburgh Steeleers (6), as the winningest franchise in the Super Bowl era. Later, Belichick and Brady would separate their paths for the 2020 season, a course in which the quarterback would get his only ring away from his mentor.

With the departure of Belichick from New England, the most successful sports management in the history of American football comes to an end, in which the American not only served as a coach, but also exercised Gerente general, such as involvement in administrative matters. Focused on maintaining a balanced roster in the face of the salary cap imposed by the league, Belichick was even involved in the management of player contracts, powers that the rest of the trainers do not usually have.

“I will always be a Patriot,” declared the current New England coach in his brief farewell speech, after thanking the institution, his staff and to the players who have accompanied him during these years. For his part, Kraft also expressed his gratitude to Belichick, a man to whom the owner gave the keys to the franchise and who responded by taking it to the top.

