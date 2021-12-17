The bill, entitled “Stop Iranian Drones”, seeks to amend the “Confronting America’s Enemies Through Sanctions” law to include any measure aimed at developing Iran’s program in this aspect.

The presentation of the bill, Thursday, came after the approval it recently obtained from the Committee on Foreign Relations in the US House of Representatives.

“Iran’s growing reliance on drones to attack US targets in the Middle East, as well as shipping, commercial facilities, and regional partners, presents a serious and growing threat to regional stability,” Senator Bob Menendez said.

He added, “Iran’s reckless export of this type of technology to proxies and terrorists across the region represents a major threat to human lives.”

Menendez demanded that Iran be held responsible for its “destabilizing behavior while we continue to confront the threat of its nuclear program.”

For his part, Republican Senator Jim Risch called for more to be done to stop “Iranian regional terrorism.”

He said, “From what we see from the recent Iranian-sponsored drone attacks on US forces and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, as well as the ongoing attacks on Saudi Arabia, this shows that the ability of Iranian armed drones represents a growing threat to the Middle East.” “.