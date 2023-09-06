How did you feel about the content of this article?

The increase in crime in recent years in California has led many business owners to close establishments in the state. | Photo: EFE/Otávio Guzmán

Businesses and lawmakers in the state of California, in the United States, held a demonstration last week against a state Senate bill, SB 553, which discourages store employees from confronting looters who may attack the establishments.

The measure, introduced by Democratic Senator Dave Cortese, was approved by the state Senate in late May after the death of a store security guard, who reacted to a robbery and ended up being shot in Pleasanton.

The recent spate of violence involving looting and theft in the state has been attributed by experts to California legislative changes in 2021, which reclassified such crimes as misdemeanors if the stolen goods total less than $950.

“The proposal is to protect ordinary employees, who do not work in security, prohibiting employers from instructing their teams to face criminals”, stated the author of the bill.

For small businessmen and politicians who disagree with the action, the norm is an incentive for small crimes and the increase of criminality in the American state.

“We are tired of seeing this. We have to make crime illegal again in California,” said Rep. James Gallagher, representing District 3.

El Dorado District Attorney Vern Pierson said, “California is becoming increasingly lawless as a result of poor public policy decisions that have decriminalized property crimes and heavy drug use.”

Faced with this situation, companies and families have thought of leaving the state in search of better living conditions. A report published by the Daily Signal portal showed that two thirds of Californians “study the possibility” of change.

The survey also found that, between 2020 and 2022, crimes involving private property grew by 23% in California, with robbery and theft being the main practices.