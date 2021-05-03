Tech mogul Bill Gates announced his separation from his wife Melinda, with whom he was married for more than 27 years. Both confirmed the end of their marriage through their official Twitter accounts.

Through a statement, the couple announced that at first, the two decided to work on their differences and give their relationship a chance, however, they agreed that the best thing would be divorce.

“After thinking hard and working hard on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. In the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that operates around the world and enables people to lead healthy and productive lives, ”the message reads.

In the same way, Bill and Melinda Gates They made it clear that their departure will not mean that they will stop focusing on their humanitarian and philanthropic work.

“We continue to share our belief in that mission and we will continue to work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe that we can grow together as a couple in the next stage of our lives.”

Finally, they publicly requested that the decision and their privacy be respected: “We ask for space and privacy for our family, while we navigate in this new life.”

Bill gates

Bill Gates, Founder and President of Microsoft Corporation, married Melinda Ann on January 1, 1994 and two years later they welcomed their first daughter, Jennifer, who would later be followed by Rory and Phoebe.

Bill Gates, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.