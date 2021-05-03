The philanthropist and founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, announced on Tuesday his divorce from fellow businesswoman Melinda Gates, after 27 years of marriage. Through a joint statement published on Twitter, the couple explains that after so many years of relationship and joint work they have made the decision to break up their marriage, the result of which they have three children. However, they emphasize that they will continue to maintain and work together in the altruistic foundation created and sustained by both. “We believe that we cannot grow more together as a couple in this new phase of our lives.” In addition, they ask that their privacy and that of their family be respected “now that we begin to navigate this new life.”

The ex-couple married on January 1, 1994 and had three children: Phoebe Adele, 18; Rory John, 21; and Jennifer Katharine, 25. The married couple’s oldest daughter, a Stanford graduate, medical student and horseman, is engaged to fellow jumper Nayel Nassar. “We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works around the world to enable people to lead healthy and productive lives,” they said in the statement.

Last year they celebrated the 20th anniversary of their founding, one of the largest global philanthropy companies. They created it because, in their words, they wanted to donate most of the wealth generated by Microsoft “and put it at the service of improving people’s lives.” His vision was that philanthropy works as a lever for change. His main battles were improve health around the world and in strengthening the public education system in the United States. “The disease is both a symptom and a cause of inequality, while public education is an engine of equality,” they said after two decades of work in which they invested 53.8 billion dollars. In 2005, they were both named “Person of the Year”, along with singer Bono.

The entrepreneurs clarified that they will continue to work together on their foundation, however, it will be the only relationship they will have from now on.