M.elinda French was 22 years old when all doors were open to her with a degree in computer science under her belt: IBM wanted to hire her. And the start-up with the famous boss: Microsoft. The rapidly growing company hired six new product managers: five men – and Melinda. Later, while chatting in the parking lot, Bill Gates finally asked her out on a date – in two weeks. “That’s not spontaneous enough for me,” is what Melinda is supposed to have meant, got into her car and drove away. An hour later her phone rang. “Is it spontaneous enough for you tonight?”

More than three decades later, Bill and Melinda Gates are a power couple with the largest private foundation in the world, connections to important country leaders, enormous global political influence – and a fortune of 130 billion dollars. In the film series “The Man Bill Gates” Bill Gates explains the functioning of their marriage again and again with the sentence “We’re equals”, they are equal to each other. The two are shown, for example, how they solve a puzzle together. And tell how, over breakfast, while reading a New York Times article about child mortality from diarrhea, they happened upon the idea of ​​setting up their foundation, which is now the second largest donor to the World Health Organization.

The ideal mixture of brilliant minds, way too much money and the urge to do good is also the basis for a functioning relationship between billionaires – at least that’s how it seemed over the years. Until then, on a Monday in May, Melinda filed for divorce. After 27 years of marriage. And only two years after the appearance of the films mentioned, which had made her private life seem so intact.

Exaggerated notions of romance

A shock for many: Divorce, at the gates of all places? Who, as we know, together defied all the conspiracy theories that they were lizards or invented the coronavirus, and simply continued to do good (and talk about it)? On closer inspection, it is not uncommon for couples, especially those with total financial independence, to split up at an advanced age (he is 65, she is 56). Nevertheless: Isn’t it strange that complete strangers have to serve for our inflated ideas of romance?

The Bonn sociology professor Doris Mathilde Lucke is not surprised. “We live in a highly digitized and mediatized world in which, firstly, the boundaries between the private and the public are becoming more and more blurred and, secondly, the spatial and social distance is experiencing a strange change.” People with whom we sit in a room may be very distant. A sad idea, but “that can also be a protection,” says Lucke. “I can look at all the social problems that exist in our society like in a kaleidoscope and draw my lessons from them in an exemplary manner.” Without being affected by them. Very convenient.