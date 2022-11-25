Doha (dpa)

Veteran Welsh star Gareth Bale called on teachers in his country to allow children to watch a “mini history lesson” at the FIFA World Cup finals, which are currently being held in Qatar.

Wales’ second match in the 2022 World Cup against Iran coincides with the children’s presence in their schools.

The Welsh government has left it up to schools to decide individually whether or not to allow children to watch the match.

“With the game kicking off at 10 am Welsh time, if I were one of the teachers, I would let them watch the game,” Bale was quoted as saying by the British news agency BA Media.

“I hope they do,” Bale added. “It’s a historic moment for Wales, for us to be involved in the World Cup.”

“Some of the parents I know all want to watch the game but they don’t want to take the kids out of school. So I think a lot of schools will do everything they can to support us and support us,” Bell explained.

“It’s a mini history lesson, and I hope it’s a great occasion for all of them,” Bell stressed.

Bale will be on a date with making history during the Welsh national team’s meeting with Iran, as he will become the player with the most participation in international matches in the history of his country.

Bale, 33, is preparing for his 110th meeting today with the Wales national team, which he defended for the first time in 2006, noting that he is also the team’s all-time top scorer with 41 goals.