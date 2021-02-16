The informed of the morning of Tuesday February 16, 2021. (FRANCEINFO / RADIO FRANCE)

Debaters around Renaud Dely and Marc Fauvelle are Neïla Latrous, from the political service of franceinfo, Carole Barjon, of Obs and Bruno Dives, columnist at South West.

The themes

– Bill consolidating the republican principles: after 135 hours of debate, in special committee then in the hemicycle, the deputies vote solemnly on Tuesday February 16, about the bill against “separatism”. The oppositions have widely criticized the text, including the elected Republicans. Those informed also return to one of the measures: home education. The government almost wanted to remove it, but finally moderated the text.

– The return of borders? Faced with the development of virus variants, Bavaria has decided to close your border with the Czech Republic and the Austrian Tyrol. A unilateral decision by the German region, which worries Europe and France, because it calls into question the coherence of the Schengen area.