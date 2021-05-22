Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Spanish newspaper AS revealed that the 31-year-old Welshman Gareth Bale, on loan from Real Madrid to Tottenham Hotspur, admitted to his dressing room colleagues that he would try to raise his fitness rate to the highest degree, with the European Nations Cup «Euro 2020» at the forefront of his interests, He also did not conceal his intention to return to Real Madrid to complete the last year of his contract at the “Santiago Bernabeu”, in his new dress after the renovations.

The newspaper added that 2022 may be the “last stop” in Bill’s career as a player, as he does not intend to focus on taking a new adventure, after his contract with Real Madrid ends, when he will turn 33 years old.

Although he stressed at the same time, all his focus will be focused during the coming period on his country’s national team, which will compete in Euro 2020 next month.

For his part, Yahoo Sport stated in a report that Real Madrid, when he agreed with Bill to separate and moved on loan to his former club Tottenham, each had valid and convincing reasons for this separation, as Real Madrid wanted to reduce the expenses of Bale’s very high salary, And the Welsh star wanted to play for longer periods of time.

The site said that it was a risky move because the “royal” did not have many options with experience in the offensive line, while Bill was under pressure from his desire to return to his high level in a club he knew well, and he had previously played in “Tottenham”, but what An event that did not follow the whim of the Welsh star, who did not play mainly, except in only 10 games, out of 37 matches in the Premier League, and did not shine in the major and decisive matches in England, such as Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United matches, while he did not appear. His best performance, except with modest or mid-level clubs, such as Brighton, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Southampton and Sheffield United, or second-row clubs in the European League “Europa League”.

To demonstrate this, the report indicated that Ryan Mason, the interim coach of Tottenham, confirmed after the team’s recent loss from Aston Villa in the “Premier League” that Gareth Bale only plays when the game suits the degree of his physical fitness, and he is an experienced player who knows well the abilities of his body and we talked together. In this matter, he believes that it is better for him and his physical fitness not to start that match, because he played 89 minutes before that in the Wolverhampton match in the same competition, which is the longest period he has played since coming to England.