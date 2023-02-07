The third episode of The Last of Us It is already considered one of the best episodes in the history of television. The attention that the story of Bill and Frank has received is something that has surprised some, but has also caused contempt for homophobic people. Given these negative comments, Nick Offerman has given himself the task of responding concisely and effectively to these users.

Through his Twitter account, Nick Offerman, who is in charge of playing Bill in the third chapter of The Last of Us, He responded to a homophobic comment made by a user of the social network. This was what he commented:

“Dude, your way of showing ignorance and hate is exactly why we make stories like this.”

Buddy, your brand of ignorance and hate is exactly why we make stories like this. ❤️🕺🏻 https://t.co/KkyZoDh1g2 —Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) February 3, 2023

The original homophobic comment, as well as the user responsible for it, have since been removed, so Offerman’s response had an impact on his life. Although the third chapter of The Last of Us has a great positive reception, It has also suffered from review bombingwhere people have given negative ratings for the love story between Bill and Frank.

Editor’s Note:

I cannot understand how, in the middle of 2023, people continue to criticize productions for showing us love stories starring LGBT+ people, especially when they are very well done, and the representation is accurate.

Via: Nick Offerman